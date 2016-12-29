3 things to know for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Need a brief primer before you attempt to watch all 40 bowl games this season? We’ve got you covered. Here are three things you need to know about the Liberty Bowl.

AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL

Georgia (7-5) vs. TCU (6-6)

Dec. 30, Noon ET

ESPN

— Expectations were a lot higher for both teams when the season began. We had TCU at No. 9 and Georgia at No. 20 in our preseason Top 25, but both teams struggled just to clinch a bowl berth.

TCU returned a ton of talent from teams that combined for 23 wins in 2014 and 2015 and welcomed transfer quarterback Kenny Hill (who is expected to play after hurting his foot in the season finale), but the Horned Frogs were plagued with inconsistencies. TCU was 4-2 in October, but back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Texas Tech started a tailspin where the team lost four of its final six games and finished 4-5 in Big 12 play.

Georgia, in its first season with Kirby Smart as head coach, showed it has a ton of talent, but inexperience — especially at quarterback — made its presence known throughout the year. After a 3-0 start, the Bulldogs lost four of their next five games, including at home to Vanderbilt. They then rallied with three straight wins, including an upset of Auburn, but were knocked off at home 28-27 by in-state rival Georgia Tech in the finale. UGA certainly wants to rid itself of the bad taste from that loss, in which Tech scored the winning touchdown with 30 seconds remaining.

— These offenses present contrasting styles. TCU, which boasts the No. 22 offense in the country, wants to move quickly and spread the ball around, mainly through the air. Hill had an up-and-down year after transferring from Texas A&M, throwing for 3,062 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Six different TCU receivers have more than 25 catches. Taj Williams has been a nice deep threat and averages 18 yards per reception. The speedy KaVontae Turpin, a dangerous return threat, should be fully healthy for this one after dealing with injuries throughout the year. Kyle Hicks (954 yards, 12 TDs) is the top option on the ground, but Hill (537 yards, 9 TDs) is a threat too.

Things will be a little more deliberate for Georgia. With true freshman quarterback Jacob Eason (2,266 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INT, 55%) still working his way through normal early-career issues, the Bulldogs rely on the potent rushing duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Chubb leads the team with 988 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Michel is right behind him with 753 yards and three scores. Georgia is eighth in the country in time of possession. Controlling the ball — and keeping it away from TCU’s offense — could be UGA’s key to success in this one.

— Both defenses struggle mightily in the red zone. TCU is 109th nationally in red zone defense, but Georgia is even worse at No. 127 (second-worst in FBS). A number like that, especially for Georgia, is surprising. UGA is 16th in the country in total defense, but when opponents get inside the 20, they have only come up scoreless twice. The thing is, Georgia has only allowed opponents to enter the red zone 37 times. Of those 37 trips, opponents have scored a touchdown 29 times with six field goals. So if TCU can reach the red zone, it has a good shot at scoring. Kenny Hill, on the ground especially, can have some success. Of his nine touchdown runs, eight have come in the red zone, and 24 of TCU’s 30 red zone touchdowns as a team have been rushes.

