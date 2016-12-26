3 things to know for the Independence Bowl

Need a brief primer before you attempt to watch all 40 bowl games this season? We’ve got you covered. Here are three things you need to know about the Independence Bowl.

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

North Carolina State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6)

Dec. 26, 4 p.m. ET

ESPN2

View photos NC State S Josh Jones has 106 tackles. (Getty) More

– There’s nothing better than earning a trip to Shreveport with a win in the final week of the regular season. NC State upset rival North Carolina to get to 6-6 while Vanderbilt knocked off Tennessee to become bowl eligible. The winner, as you can see by the records above, gets to finish above .500. If it’s NC State, it’ll be coach Dave Doeren’s third-straight season with a winning record.

If Vanderbilt gets the win, it’ll be the first winning season for coach Derek Mason and the first time the Commodores have been above .500 since James Franklin was the coach in 2013.

View photos Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham (41) can do it all, including jumping over the line for a field goal block. (Getty) More

– If you like defensive players who seemingly make every tackle, this game is great. Vanderbilt is led by linebacker Zach Cunningham, who has 119 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss. While players like Jonathan Allen and Tim Williams for Alabama get a lot of attention, Cunningham was the most important defensive player in the SEC.

NC State safety Josh Jones has 106 tackles and two interceptions in 2016. The junior has been a huge part of a Wolfpack rush defense that is No. 6 in the country.

– Both defenses are vulnerable through the air, ranking in the bottom half of the FBS in passing defense. Vanderbilt has given up 11.7 yards a completion while NC State has given up 11.8 yards a pass in 2016.

But here’s the thing, the pass offenses for each team aren’t exactly dominating. Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur has completed 56 percent of his passes and averaged less than seven yards an attempt in 2016. NC State QB Ryan Finley has been better, averaging 7.6 yards a pass and completing 60 percent of his throws. But he’s thrown just 15 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

The offensive players to watch are the running backs. NC State RB Matthew Dayes has averaged 4.7 yards a carry this year while Vanderbilt RB Ralph Webb gets 5.1 a carry. Both backs have topped the 1,000-yard mark.

Mascot prediction: Much like the Navy-La. Tech game, the environment of the battle between Commodores and a Wolfpack is important here. If the Commodores have artillery and can fire upon the Wolfpack, we like their chances. Without weapons, however, this one is an easy win for the wolves.

Real predictions

Graham Watson: Vanderbilt 17, NC State 14

Nick Bromberg: Vanderbilt 10, NC State 9

Sam Cooper: Vanderbilt 23, NC State 20

Chris Herbert: Vanderbilt 17, NC State 6

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the assistant editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg