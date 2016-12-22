3 things to know for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Need a brief primer before you attempt to watch all 40 bowl games this season? We’ve got you covered. Here are three things you need to know about Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Idaho (8-4) vs. Colorado State (7-5)

Dec. 22, 7 p.m. ET

ESPN

– Both teams are hot entering the bowl. Colorado State has won four out of their last five games with the one loss being a 46-49 shootout at Air Force. The Rams averaged 48 points and 520 yards on offense through the stretch. The offense has been balanced all season averaging 223 rushing yards and 228 passing yards per game. On the other side, Idaho has won four straight, while averaging a solid 36.5 points per game. The Vandal offense does not possess the same talent or explosiveness as Colorado State’s, topping 300 passing yards only twice this season.

View photos Nick Stevens hopes to take advantage of Idaho’s struggling secondary. (Getty) More

– Idaho’s defense is not good. The Vandals have been gashed for more than 450 yards six times this season. The unit survives by creating turnovers, forcing more than two per game. The secondary — giving up 270 yards through the air — will be Idaho’s main concern Thursday night. Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens has played well for the Rams (1488 yards, 14 TDs and 3 INTs) after promising freshman Colin Hill tore his ACL against Utah State. Colorado’s State offensive line has given up only 13 sacks this season, so Stevens should have ample time to throw. Look for Stevens to shred the Idaho secondary.

– Emotions cannot be overlooked in this bowl. Idaho will play one more season at the FBS level before dropping down to FCS in 2018. The Vandals are not in their home stadium of the Kibbie Dome, but still should have a home crowd in Boise. Colorado State looks to be the superior team, but Idaho could make things weird.

Mascot fight prediction: A vandal’s only hope of defeating a ram is while the beast sleeps. Embarrass the ram by spray painting it? Steal the ram and put it in unfamiliar surroundings? Both scenarios seem far-fetched. We’re taking the aggressive sheep with large horns.

Real Predictions

Graham Watson: Colorado State 31, Idaho 14

Nick Bromberg: Idaho 27, Colorado State 24

Sam Cooper: Colorado State 34, Idaho 30

Chris Herbert: Idaho 21, Colorado State 17

