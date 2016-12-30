3 things to know for the Citrus Bowl

Need a brief primer before you attempt to watch all 40 bowl games this season? We’ve got you covered. Here are three things you need to know about the Citrus Bowl.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS CITRUS BOWL

No. 20 LSU (7-4) vs. No. 13 Louisville (9-3)

Dec. 31, 11 a.m. ET

ABC

— Louisville has this guy named Lamar Jackson. You may have heard of him.

Jackson, the Cardinals’ sophomore Heisman-winning quarterback, put up insane numbers this season. He threw for 3,390 yards and 30 touchdowns with 1,538 yards and 21 more scores on the ground. As Jackson’s Heisman charge waged on throughout the year, the Cardinals started 9-1. However, they sputtered down the stretch with back-to-back losses to Houston and Kentucky. Jackson performed poorly (by his standards) in those two games going a combined 36-for-68 for 491 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

View photos Lamar Jackson had 51 total touchdowns in 2016. (Getty) More

Can he bounce back against the speedy LSU defense? The Tigers are 14th nationally in total defense, allowing just 323 yards per game. The Tigers haven’t faced many running quarterbacks this year, either. Alabama’s Jalen Hurts doesn’t run anywhere near as much as Jackson, but he was able to gash LSU for 114 yards back in November. LSU is going to do its best to force Jackson to win the game through the air.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

— LSU will play this game without Leonard Fournette, but still has a ferocious running attack.

Fournette has been dealing with an ankle injury for much of the year and has already declared for the NFL draft, so he decided not to play in this one. With Fournette in and out of the lineup much of the season, Derrius Guice emerged as one of the better backs in the SEC. The sophomore rushed for 1,249 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 157 carries — an eight-yard average. He topped 250 yards in two of his final three games (252 vs. Arkansas, 285 vs. Texas A&M), but faces a big challenge against the Cardinals, who boast the ninth-best rush defense in the country. Louisville allows just 110 yards per game on the ground.

View photos LSU’s Derrius Guice has 14 rushing TDs this season. (Getty) More

— Can LSU win if it’s forced to throw? Things improved when Danny Etling took over as starter, but the Tigers are still No. 101 nationally in passing offense. Etling had his best performance of the season in LSU’s last game against Texas A&M: 20-of-28 for 324 yards and two touchdowns. Overall for the season, he’s just thrown for 1,906 yards and nine touchdowns along with four interceptions.

[Related: NFL draft prospects to watch in the bowl games]

Louisville’s big-play offense is more than capable of getting off to a fast start. LSU won’t abandon the run, but it could run into trouble if it gets behind on the scoreboard early. The Cardinals defense allows only 206.3 yards per game, but has given up 27 passing touchdowns.

Mascot fight prediction: This may be the easiest one yet. That cardinal does not stand a chance against a tiger. RIP Mike VI.

Real predictions:

Graham Watson: Louisville 42, LSU 38

Nick Bromberg: LSU 31, Louisville 23

Sam Cooper: LSU 38, Louisville 34

Chris Herbert: LSU 35, Louisville 24

More college football from Yahoo Sports:



– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper