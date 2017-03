(STATS) - Three FCS programs have scheduled games against Sun Belt member South Alabama.

South Alabama's athletic website reflects first-ever matchups with Jackson State (Sept. 7, 2019), Grambling State (Sept. 12, 2020) and Western Illinois (Sept. 3, 2022). Each game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Jackson State and Grambling State are SWAC members, while Western Illinois plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.