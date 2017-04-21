2017 New York Giants regular season game-by-game predictions

The New York Giants were an 11-5 team in 2016. The road back to the playoffs will be a difficult one.

Big Blue faces the AFC West and NFC West this upcoming season. This means the team will travel more than they did in 2016. 10 of their games are against teams who finished .500 or better, including six against playoff teams.

The biggest question is can the Giants build on what they accomplished in 2016?

Week 1-Sunday, September 10-at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 pm EDT

The Giants face the Cowboys on the road in the season opener for the third consecutive season. Big Blue swept the defending division champs last season. The Cowboys want revenge for getting the broom in ’16…but they won’t get it in this game. Record: 1-0

Week 2-Monday, September 18-vs. Detroit Lions, 8:30 pm EDT

The Giants beat Detroit 17-6 in a Week 15 game last season. This time around, the two teams get together to open the Giants’ home schedule. The Giants are 7-8 on Monday Night Football with Eli Manning at quarterback. They will be .500 on MNF after taking care of the Lions. Record: 2-0

Week 3-Sunday, September 24-at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 pm EDT

Carson Wentz was 6-2 at home during his rookie season. This game will be played on a short week after two nationally televised contests to open the season. It’s the perfect game for the Eagles to catch the Giants sleeping. Record: 2-1

Week 4-Sunday, October 1-at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 pm EDT

The Bucs were a good team in ’16 that missed the postseason by a hair. Jameis Winston will be tested by an opportunistic Giants defense. Big Blue wins at a tight one. Record: 3-1

Week 5-Sunday, October 8-vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 pm EDT

The quarterbacks will be the main focus of this matchup. Manning and Philip Rivers were traded for one another and this could be the final time we see them face off. This is the one matchup against the AFC West that is almost a gimme for Big Blue. Record: 4-1

Week 6-Sunday, October 15-at Denver Broncos, 8:30 pm EDT

The Giants no longer have to worry about facing Eli’s big brother. Unfortunately, the Broncos’ defensive line will have their way with the Giants’ offensive line. It’s not going to be pretty. Record: 4-2

Week 7-Sunday, October 22-vs. Seattle Seahawks-4:25 pm EDT

The Giants won’t have time to lick their wounds as the Seahawks come to town on a short week. These are not the same Seahawks who came to MetLife Stadium and put on a 23-0 clinic in 2013. The Giants get a win heading into their bye. Record: 5-2

Week 8-Sunday, October 29-Bye

Week 9-Sunday, November 5-vs. Los Angeles Rams-1:00 pm EST

The Giants were the away team in last season’s 17-10 Week 7 victory in London. There’s nothing like coming off a bye and facing a team like the Rams at home for real. Record: 6-2

Week 10-Sunday, November 12-at San Francisco 49ers-4:25 pm EST

The 49ers are just bad. Three in a row for the Giants. Record: 7-2

Week 11-Sunday, November 19-vs. Kansas City Chiefs-1:00 pm EST

Andy Reid is very familiar with the Giants. He will have his team prepared to play. After three wins against teams who are either not good or seen better days, the Giants drop one. Record: 7-3

Week 12-Thursday, November 23-at Washington Redskins-8:30 pm EST

This Thanksgiving night matchup should be a gimme. After all, Odell Beckham Jr. usually makes Josh Norman and the Redskins secondary look foolish. This is a short week. This is the sort of game the Giants should win but don’t. Record: 7-4

Week 13-Sunday, December 3-at Oakland Raiders-4:25 pm EST

The Giants will have 10 days to prepare for their final trip to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Raiders are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. This is the game the Giants should lose but don’t. Record: 8-4

