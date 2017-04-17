2017 Raiders Season: Strength of Schedule Never Fails to Excite

One aspect of the Raiders season that remains underrated is the strength of schedule. Many will say that some teams with easier schedules are in better position to succeed while the others are behind the 8-ball before the season even starts. But at the end of the day, teams still have to win games in order to make it to the playoffs no matter how tough or easy the schedule is. Of the eight teams that played the toughest schedules going into the season last year, two of them made the playoffs. .

However, one of those teams was the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons made it all the way to Super Bowl 51. The Oakland Raiders will have to take a similar path this upcoming season. With the fourth toughest schedule going into the season, the Raiders get tested throughout the year. As a result, eleven games against opponents who finished with .500 or better records. Here are three reasons why they can overcome this brutal schedule and have the opportunity to play at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4th, 2018.

Difficult games are at “Home”:

Of the eight toughest games, five of them are at home. The lone exception is a possible preview of the AFC Championship game with the New England Patriots in Mexico City. More importantly, a game of this magnitude between two super bowl contenders, the Raiders experience playing in the high altitude of Estadio Azteca from last year can only benefit the Silver and Black. Furthermore, the Cowboys, Chiefs (division game), and Giants come to O.co next season, where the Raiders finished 5-2 last season.

AROUND COVER32

cover32 Consensus Mock Draft: How does our staff think the first-round of the upcoming draft will unfold in our latest mock draft

2017 NFL Draft: Which teams does Texas Tech quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, best fit

This Week in NFL History: Relive some of the greatest moments in NFL history from April 16th – April 22nd

Derek Carr at Quarterback:

Big games tend to go to the wire, so having a great quarterback is vital to winning those close games. Not only has Derek Carr developed into a pro bowl quarterback, but he has turned into Mr. Clutch as well. Last season, Carr recorded seven 4th quarter comebacks, second only to Matthew Stafford’s eight. Not to mention, his fourth quarter passer rating ranked fourth best in 2016, behind only Rodgers, Roethlisberger, and Brady.

Protecting and getting to the Quarterback:

If quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, the guys who block and rush him come in tied for second. The Raiders feature a top three offensive line that has been nicknamed “Carr Insurance”. In others words, Oakland is a force to be reckoned with once again. In addition, four returning starters that only allowed a league best 18 sacks last season. On the other side of the ball, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin will build on their 18 sacks last season to once again terrorize opposing QB’s on the schedule.

The post 2017 Raiders Season: Strength of Schedule Never Fails to Excite appeared first on Cover32.