2017 NFL schedule: The most anticipated game for each of the 32 NFL teams

The NFL’s release of the regular-season schedule has become a big deal in the dry offseason. We miss football and having games to fill in the calendar makes the season seem a little closer.

With the official release of the schedule on Thursday fans can get out their pencils to mark down their favorite team’s 16 games on the calendar, and then they can get out the permanent marker to circle one of those games. There’s always one game on each schedule that stands out more than the others.

Here is the most compelling game on the 2017 schedule for each of the 32 NFL teams (we’ll list the teams in draft order):

Cleveland Browns

Week 5 vs. Jets

Don’t forget, the Browns came frighteningly close to 0-16 last season. They’ll be better this season, with some free-agent additions and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. It’s still not too soon to search for the most winnable game on the schedule … and the Jets might be it (Cleveland has a surprisingly hard schedule for a 1-15 team).

San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 vs. Rams (Thursday night)

The 49ers didn’t get the second game of the opening-week Monday night doubleheader. That’s a bummer for them, considering that’s been the only slot in which they’ve played well the past two seasons. This year the 49ers can look forward to a Thursday night home matchup against the Rams. The 49ers won two games last season and both were against the Rams.

Chicago Bears

Week 5 vs. Vikings (Monday night)

Somehow, the lowly Bears got back-to-back prime-time games. They’ll follow a Week 4 Thursday night trip to Lambeau Field with a Monday night affair at home against the Vikings.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1 at Texans

The Jaguars keep drafting high and spending big. It has to pay off at some point, right? The best time to make a statement that they’re ready to take a step forward is an opening-week battle against defending AFC South champ Houston.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 2 vs. Redskins

The Rams went young this offseason, hiring 31-year-old Sean McVay as their new head coach. He’ll be the youngest head coach of the modern NFL era. His biggest game of his first season will come against Washington, where he was the offensive coordinator before the Rams hired him.

New York Jets

Week 6 vs. Patriots

Last year the Jets didn’t have many highlights, but their best performance might have been a close home loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots. There might not be many highlights this season either, but everyone gets up for the Patriots coming to town.

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The Chargers are trying something totally different, playing two temporary seasons in a soccer stadium in Carson before they move to Inglewood with the Rams. The Carson stadium will hold about 30,000 fans, the smallest regular stadium the NFL has used in the Super Bowl era. It will be an interesting experiment to track. The first regular-season home game in Carson will be Week 2 against a Miami team coming off a playoff season.

Carolina Panthers

Week 9 vs. Falcons

From 2013-15 the Panthers became the first team to win consecutive NFC South championships. The Falcons broke Carolina’s streak, and if the Panthers want to get back on top of the division the road goes through Atlanta. We should get two fun matchups between the last two NFC champions.

