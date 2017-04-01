2017 Fantasy Baseball predictions: MVPs, busts and sleepers

With the 2017 baseball season set to start on Sunday, our band of fantasy experts have put their fine reputations for covering “fake sports” on the line with predictions on a wide range of categories. At the end of the season, it could look like they used a crystal ball to make their picks or, in some cases, things undoubtedly didn’t turn out as expected. Good, bad or indifferent, we’ll check back on these predictions at the end of the season to see how things turned out.

Be sure to share your predictions, and take one last opportunity to sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball. Our gurus have put together everything you’ll need to dominate your league in our draft kit.