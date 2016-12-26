2016 Year in Review: Best moments in sports

Look, by any objective measure, 2016 was a terrible year. We lost some of our most beloved public figures, and we endured a political season that exposed and widened rifts between us all. And yet, through it all, when we turned to sports for salvation (or escape), sports gave us what it so often does: brilliance. Here are 10 of the finest moments of the year, moments where you could (almost) forget how awful everything else was. We begin, of course, with something almost no one alive had witnessed before October:

More perfect than a dream

The Chicago Cubs spent the entire 2016 season in an unfamiliar position: favorites to win the World Series. When they reached the Fall Classic, it was easy to assume the games against the Cleveland Indians would be a mere formality. What resulted was one of the most legendary series in any sport, a battle in which Cleveland surrendered a 3-games-to-1 lead (sound familiar?) and nine innings of Game 7 weren’t enough to contain the enormity of this series. When Chicago won 8-7, an entire city exhaled, and an entire nation (sorry, Cleveland) congratulated them on a well-deserved win.

No lead is safe

Admit it, you felt a little bad for Cleveland. Sure, LeBron James was leading his sixth straight team to the NBA Finals, but he and the apparently undermanned Cavaliers were running headfirst into the nest of chainsaws that was the Golden State Warriors. Coming off a season in which they won an NBA-record 73 games, the Warriors appeared mortal locks to win their second straight finals. And for four games, they were. But then Cleveland clambered back, forcing a sixth and then a seventh game. When James chased down Andre Iguodala for a series-saving block, the Gods of Sport decided that Cleveland had suffered enough. At last, LeBron had carried through on his promise to bring a title home.

Miracle shot after miracle shot

What can you say about a championship game that featured not one, but two miraculous three-point shots in the final five seconds? You call it an instant classic, and that’s what the 2016 NCAA championship was: an epic battle between North Carolina and Villanova that came down to not one, but two pressure-packed shots. Carolina’s Marcus Paige drained a three-pointer with less than five seconds remaining to tie the game, but moments later, Villanova’s Kris Jenkins hit one of the most crucial shots in tournament history: the first-ever buzzer-beater for a victory in a championship game. It was, hands down, the year’s most impressive shot.

Never tell me the odds

The most improbable team victory of the year came in the English Premier League, where Leicester City overcame 5,000-1 preseason odds to claim the EPL title. Just a year after the team was almost relegated right out of the Premier League, Leicester City rode an unbelievable run right to an impossible title. This wouldn’t be the equivalent of the Cleveland Browns winning the Super Bowl; this would be the equivalent of a middling college team winning the Super Bowl.