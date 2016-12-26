2016 Year in Review: Best moments in sports

Look, by any objective measure, 2016 was a terrible year. We lost some of our most beloved public figures, and we endured a political season that exposed and widened rifts between us all. And yet, through it all, when we turned to sports for salvation (or escape), sports gave us what it so often does: brilliance. Here are 10 of the finest moments of the year, moments where you could (almost) forget how awful everything else was. We begin, of course, with something almost no one alive had witnessed before October:
The Chicago Cubs spent the entire 2016 season in an unfamiliar position: favorites to win the World Series. When they reached the Fall Classic, it was easy to assume the games against the Cleveland Indians would be a mere formality. What resulted was one of the most legendary series in any sport, a battle in which Cleveland surrendered a 3-games-to-1 lead (sound familiar?) and nine innings of Game 7 weren’t enough to contain the enormity of this series. When Chicago won 8-7, an entire city exhaled, and an entire nation (sorry, Cleveland) congratulated them on a well-deserved win.
Admit it, you felt a little bad for Cleveland. Sure, LeBron James was leading his sixth straight team to the NBA Finals, but he and the apparently undermanned Cavaliers were running headfirst into the nest of chainsaws that was the Golden State Warriors. Coming off a season in which they won an NBA-record 73 games, the Warriors appeared mortal locks to win their second straight finals. And for four games, they were. But then Cleveland clambered back, forcing a sixth and then a seventh game. When James chased down Andre Iguodala for a series-saving block, the Gods of Sport decided that Cleveland had suffered enough. At last, LeBron had carried through on his promise to bring a title home.
Miracle shot after miracle shot
What can you say about a championship game that featured not one, but two miraculous three-point shots in the final five seconds? You call it an instant classic, and that’s what the 2016 NCAA championship was: an epic battle between North Carolina and Villanova that came down to not one, but two pressure-packed shots. Carolina’s Marcus Paige drained a three-pointer with less than five seconds remaining to tie the game, but moments later, Villanova’s Kris Jenkins hit one of the most crucial shots in tournament history: the first-ever buzzer-beater for a victory in a championship game. It was, hands down, the year’s most impressive shot.
Never tell me the odds
The most improbable team victory of the year came in the English Premier League, where Leicester City overcame 5,000-1 preseason odds to claim the EPL title. Just a year after the team was almost relegated right out of the Premier League, Leicester City rode an unbelievable run right to an impossible title. This wouldn’t be the equivalent of the Cleveland Browns winning the Super Bowl; this would be the equivalent of a middling college team winning the Super Bowl.
The Ryder Cup is a golf tournament even non-golf fans can love, because it’s the only time golf resembles an SEC football game. At this biannual US-versus-Europe showdown, the fans are rowdy, the players are stoked, and the atmosphere is unlike any other event in sports. This year’s version ended in a United States victory, but not before America’s Patrick Reed and Europe’s Rory McIlroy battled back-and-forth with an anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better performance that ranks as one of golf’s most memorable duels.
Great start. What’s next?
How’s this for a debut: Auston Matthews, a 19-year-old hockey phenom, scored on his first three shots as a pro and ended his first game as a Toronto Maple Leaf with four goals overall. Matthews, born in the hockey coldbed of Arizona, is the first player in NHL history to score four goals in his first game. Not a bad start, but an encore is going to be rough.
This was a painful and tragic year in sports with the losses of legends like Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, and Gordie Howe. But in September, a star on the other end of the career spectrum — Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez — died in a boating accident. His teammates paid tribute to him by wearing jerseys with his name and number. Then Dee Gordon offered up a perfect honor: hitting his first home run of the season to start the first game after Fernandez’s death. It was a genuine chill-inducing moment in honor of a star gone far too soon.
Golden brilliance
Sometimes you can see greatness coming from miles away. Simone Biles entered the Rio Olympic Games facing the high bar of expectations, and vaulted right over the top. She led the USA’s “Final Five” to a gold medal, and followed that by adding golds in vault, floor exercise and all-around (plus a bronze in balance beam) to her haul. Her four golds and one bronze set a record for most medals by a female American gymnast at the Olympics, and she now ranks as the most decorated American gymnast in history. And she’s still only 19.
The “Olympic spirit” is all too often a crass race to conceal corruption with the wealth of poor nations. But every so often, the true Olympic ideal — athletes from around the world meeting in the spirit of competition and camaraderie — shines through. Late in a women’s 5000m qualifying race, New Zealand’s Nikki Hamblin stumbled and fell, taking American Abbey D’Agostino with her. Hamblin was injured, but D’Agostino — whom she’d never met — helped her to her feet and embraced her. The two finished the race dead last, but finished together.
Revenge is best served with chlorine
With all due respect to Katie Ledecky, who throttled the competition in race after race, the most compelling swimming stories in Rio were the twin tales of revenge dealt out by Michael Phelps and Lilly King. Phelps had his sights set on South Africa’s Chad Le Clos since 2012, when Le Clos beat him in the 200m butterfly in London and gloated. Prior to a rematch in Rio, Phelps fixed Le Clos with a death glare seen around the world, and later retook gold. King, meanwhile, took a shot at Russian rival Yulia Efimova, who’d been popped for doping earlier in her career. King then followed that up with gold in the 100m breaststroke finals and a declaration in favor of competing clean. Game, set, match, United States.
Honorable mention: Peyton Manning retires from the Broncos after leading Denver to a Super Bowl win; Usain Bolt polishes off his third straight triple-gold Olympics; Kobe Bryant retires with a 60-point game; Denny Hamlin beats Martin Truex by inches to win the closest Daytona 500 ever; Alabama cements dominance atop the college football world.
