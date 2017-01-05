2016 Yahoo Sports MMA Fight of the Year

There could be only one winner for the 2016 Fight of the Year. (Getty Images)

Perhaps the best story for me to write is choosing the Fight of the Year. At the end of the year, I get to sit in front of my television and/or computer and watch some of the year’s best scraps, over and over.

It’s one of the perks of the job that I do not take for granted.

I’ve been strangely drawn to one fight in particular that has gotten little notice in the mixed martial arts media this year as a legitimate candidate for 2016 MMA Fight of the Year.

The battle at UFC 199 on June 4 in Inglewood, Calif., between Marco Polo Reyes and Dong Hyun “Maestro” Kim just kept bringing me back. It was a sensational back-and-forth battle, the kind of fight that reminds you why you’re an MMA fan.

Reyes won the fight – which was the opener at UFC 199 – by third-round stoppage. He landed a crushing right to Kim’s chin and it was, as the great Mike Goldberg said in calling it live, all over.

The punishment each man absorbed during the fight was frightening, but they showed little signs of fatigue until the waning seconds of the second round. They battered each other with clean, hard shots, but the hurt fighter seemed to find a way to rally back until referee Mike Beltran stopped it in the third.

It was a sensational, memorable battle that I’m certain I’ll watch again and again. I love that fight.

And I was very close to choosing it as the Yahoo Sports MMA Fight of the Year for 2016. But at the last moment, I decided otherwise.

The Cub Swanson-Dooho Choi fight at UFC 206 in Toronto is another that I loved and have watched multiple times. If that scrap didn’t bring you out of your seat multiple times, you don’t have a pulse.

Choi is a budding superstar, but he bit off just a bit more than he could chew against the veteran Swanson, who won a unanimous decision in a bout that has to be regarded as one of the UFC’s best ever.

That, too, though, fell short on my list.

After I was done working on the night of Swanson-Choi, the first thing I did was watch two title fights I’d saved that kicked off the year: T.J. Dillashaw versus Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title at UFN 81 on Jan. 17 in Boston, and Robbie Lawler versus Carlos Condit for the welterweight belt on Jan. 2 in the main event of UFC 195.

The Dillashaw-Cruz fight was a thing of technical beauty, an example of MMA at its finest. It wasn’t what broadcaster Jim Ross would have called a “slobberknocker,” which many of my other Fight of the Year candidates would definitely quality for, but it was nonetheless outstanding.

It combined every element of MMA and was a thinking man’s fight. Cruz edged Dillashaw by split decision in what was a masterful and memorable performance by each man.

I next watched the Lawler-Condit fight, which had me as much on the edge of my seat as it did when I was cageside at the MGM Grand Garden watching it live.

I wrote of that fight that night, “All the predictions that the welterweight title fight Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden between Robbie Lawler and challenger Carlos Condit would be outstanding were wrong.

“It was way better than that.”

And it was. It was two of the best fighters of this era giving everything they had, and then some, in a classic fight that combined skill, ferocity and heart in a way I wish every bout could.

There were changes of momentum galore, and each fighter fought back from some difficult circumstances. When it ended, no one was quite certain who’d won.

That is the very definition of the Fight of the Year, but in MMA, 2016 was so good that that won’t be my choice.

The pickings are hardly slim, and a non-title fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz at UFC 202 on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas certainly has to be in the running. Their first fight, which Diaz won by second-round submission at UFC 196 in March, also should be in the running.

Both of those bouts were non-title main events fought at welterweight. And both were filled with drama and scintillating action.

The second bout between them lasted the distance and there were more of the momentum swings than there were in the inaugural meeting. McGregor dominated the first round of the first match, but Diaz came back in the second as McGregor tired and got the win by rear naked choke.

McGregor insisted on the same terms for the rematch, and he got them, but his conditioning was superior.

