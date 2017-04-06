17 takeaways from the 2016-17 college basketball season

The conclusion of a college basketball season always seems so abrupt. We as media and fans pour so much time and energy into the NCAA tournament. Everything builds to the Final Four. And then… poof. We have nothing. No games to watch. No controversial calls to debate. Nothing.

And after so many eyeballs and minds and souls hone in on the tournament, it’s easy to forget that an entire four-month season preceded it. That’s just the way the sport is structured. Three weeks in March are what matter, so three weeks in March are what we remember.

But as college basketball, or at least the on-court portion of it, goes into hibernation, it’s important to reflect on the full season, what it taught us, and what the lasting takeaways from it will be. Since this is the year 2017, here are 17 of those takeaways:

1. There are still so many different ways to win college basketball games

And there is no better example of this than the national champions, the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Tar Heels are winning big with bigs, which runs counter to an overall trend (more on that later). They also played fast with bigs. Of the four No. 1 seeds, though, Kansas played fast and small. Villanova played slow and small. Gonzaga was somewhere in between all three. North Carolina also maintained a top-10 offense while taking only 30 percent of its field goal attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. Three other top-10 offenses took over 40 percent of their shots from deep. There are no hard and fast schematic or stylistic rules for how to score and win in this sport.

2. There are still so many different ways to build college basketball teams

The best team on the balance of the season, Gonzaga, comprised one grad transfer, two other transfers, a McDonald’s All-American who could go one-and-done, a Frenchman, a Pole, a former three-star recruit now an upperclassman and a former four-star recruit still an underclassman. Others had success at either end of the spectrum. North Carolina and Villanova won with barely any contributions from freshmen at all. Kentucky and UCLA won chiefly on the backs of freshmen. Kansas and Duke won with a mix. No one philosophy for roster construction is superior to another. All remain viable.

3. Offense won the year …

Points weren’t just more plentiful; offenses were more efficient than they’ve been in a long time. Division I teams averaged 1.047 points per possession, a record for the KenPom era, and up from 1.036 in 2015-16. Part of this could be coaching. Part of it could be a prioritization of offensive ability over defensive ability on the recruiting trail. But a lot of it — including that second trend — are due to something that happened two offseasons ago …

4. … So did referees

And no, this is not a sarcastic take on the title game. Referees, on the whole, were outstanding this year and last year, and because they were, the sport is better off. I examined this extensively earlier in the season, but long story short, the NCAA implemented new “freedom of movement” rules in 2013. Offensive efficiency spiked, but mostly because games turned into foul fests. Coaches and players didn’t obey the new rules. The following year, though, refs backed off, and defense remained dominant because illegal physical contact was still being allowed.

So in the 2015 offseason, the NCAA reemphasized the rule changes. This time, referees stayed consistent in their enforcement of them. As a result, 2016-17, the second season since the reemphasis, not only set a record high for offensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage over the last 15 years; it set a record low for free throw rate.

Scoring data are color-coded on a green-yellow scale based on values dating back to 2001-02. Foul data are color-coded on a red-blue scale based on values dating back to 2001-02. (Henry Bushnell) More

So, to recap: Better offense. Fewer fouls. More watchable. The rules committee and referees did their jobs, and did them really well.

5. The game continues to become more and more perimeter-oriented

Perhaps part of the reason for the offensive uptick is that 3-pointers are often some of the most efficient shots in basketball, and they’re being taken at a higher rate then ever. In 2016-17, 36.4 percent of field goal attempts were 3-pointers. That’s a full percentage point increase over last season, and, per kenpom.com data, more than two percentage points higher than the final season of the 19-foot, 9-inch arc. More teams are putting four or even five players who can shoot on the court together, and 3-point percentages are also the highest they’ve been since 2007-2008. It’s only a matter of time before talk of moving the arc back again begins to intensify.

