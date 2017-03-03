16th-ranked Miami women advance in ACC Tournament

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) -- Keyona Hayes scored 16 points and Adrienne Motley 15 and No. 16 Miami defeated Georgia Tech in a second-round ACC Tournament game on Thursday night.

Emese Hof added 14 points for the seventh-seeded Hurricanes (22-7), who will play the winner of Thursday night's later game between No. 6 seed Syracuse and No. 14 seed North Carolina.

Miami shot 64.5 percent in the first half, their best shooting half this season, and 63 percent in the second, making 37 of 58 shots.

Miami spotted the 10th-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-14) the game's first basket then scored the next 11 points and led thereafter. The Hurricanes led 47-25 at halftime. Georgia Tech used an 8-0 run late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 11 but that was as close as it got.

Kaylan Pugh scored 21 points, Katarina Vuckovic and Zaire O'Neil 12 each and Imani Tilford 11 for Georgia Tech.