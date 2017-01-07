15-year-old girl throws down one-handed dunk in high school game (Video)

On a Friday night in January littered with basketball from coast to coast, you probably didn’t expect the most impressive slam dunk to come from Regis Jesuit High School, a private school in Aurora, Colorado. But that’s exactly where it came from.

It came from Fran Belibi, a 6-foot (or 6-foot-1, depending on who you ask) sophomore who jumped a pass at midcourt in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Grand Junction and soared to the front of the rim:

First Colorado HS Girls Dunk in history. Fran Belibi 15 yr old soph. Regis Jesuit HS #SCtop10 @coloradopreps @9NEWSSports @COSportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/793MFUtsEF — RJHS Girls BBall (@RJHSGDBball) January 7, 2017





It’s the first known dunk by a female player in the history of Colorado high school basketball. Belibi had apparently dunked with a tennis ball in practice last year, and then with a basketball in practice during her club season, but never during a game.

Those in attendance went wild. Regis Jesuit coach Carl Mattei said he had to call a timeout because of the pandemonium. Here’s Belibi talking to the Aurora Sentinel after the game:

“I didn’t expect it to be honest with you. I don’t know, I just did it. I didn’t realize it went in until I heard the crowd and heard the snap [of the rim]. Then I definitely heard my teammates. I think the crowd definitely understands the importance behind it — the first girl to dunk — but it was completely unexpected. Girls don’t dunk.”

That last line now needs an asterisk.

Belibi also cemented herself as the Giannis Antetokounmpo of girls high school basketball. She only needed two three dribbles to traverse half the court, and two steps to get from the three-point line to the rim!

Higher quality video of the dunk can be found here.