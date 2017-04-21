The 10 worst games of the 2017 NFL season (that you'll probably watch)

In 2016 many of you finally learned your lesson. We don’t need to watch the NFL every time it’s on TV.

In 2016 many of you finally learned your lesson. We don’t need to watch the NFL every time it’s on TV. The NFL’s declining television ratings made for a dominant storyline in the fall.

While there are many reasons, one of the most obvious to me is simple oversaturation. Over the last few years, the schedule has become increasingly bloated with extra games in solo windows. Between the primetime schedule, early morning games in London, a Week 1 Monday Night Football doubleheader, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and late-season Saturdays, 58 regular-season games were played in solo windows last season. That’s a whopping 22.7% of the schedule played with no other competing games to keep tabs on, accumulate fantasy stats from or flip to during commercials.

For years, the NFL survived and thrived. It was simply the best thing on TV. Whenever we saw football, it was often glorious. Many people think the overall quality of the league has declined, but here’s a little secret-many games have always been tough to watch, they’ve just been hidden. Now we see more games in primetime and every game on Red Zone, so there’s nowhere to hide.

In addition to creating the extra windows, extending Thursday Night Football to a full season came with a concerted effort to put every single team on the TNF schedule. This is a key part of the NFL’s hubris-the thinking that its worst was still good enough to lap everyone else’s best in the TV ratings. And last season people finally figured out it wasn’t. Many people pointed their eyeballs elsewhere-to Netflix, the Cubs’ playoff run and, yes, the election.

But not me. I’m not sure I’ll ever learn. With the NFL releasing its annual slate of 256 games, including 58 more in single windows, I’ve got about 174 hours of my calendar blocked off.

I am here for transatlantic Blake Bortles, color rush backdoor covers and missed field goals at midnight.

Come with me if you dare, and let’s watch bad football together. I’ve already combed through the schedule to find the 10 worst games we’re all going to be stuck watching together next year.

10. Week 10, Monday 8:30 p.m., Dolphins at Panthers

Do you love the Miami Dolphins? Well too bad, because the TV networks apparently do. Nothing against the Dolphins, who did make the playoffs at 10-6 last season, despite a minus-17 point differential. They just aren’t what I’d consider a glamor franchise at the moment and yet, the NFL has given them a stretch of three consecutive primetime games.

In Week 8 they play at Baltimore on Thursday night, in Week 9 they host Oakland on Sunday night and in Week 10 they play Monday night in Carolina. That’s more Dolphins action than an entire season of Ballers. It’s just too much.

Honestly, this isn’t that bad of a game. And I could have picked the front end of this whirlwind network tour thanks to the Thursday night factor. But by the third straight week I think we’ll all be ready for something new.

9. Week 10, Sunday 4:05 p.m., Texans at Rams

OK, so I’m cheating on this one, as the game isn’t actually in primetime. But I’m highlighting one of my biggest NFL scheduling pet peeves: when they take a week in the middle of the season, with the schedule reduced by a few bye weeks, and load up the early game window.

Week 10 features only three games in the late window. An awesome Cowboys-Falcons game, a potentially lopsided Giants-49ers game and this Texans-Rams slugfest. This is the only game on CBS, and we will see a lot of it on Red Zone. I can already hear Scott Hanson’s voice reminding us, “Well every touchdown in every game does matter to somebody. Let’s go back to Tom Savage just shy of midfield.”

8. Wild Card Weekend, Saturday 4:35 p.m., TBD at TBD

Alright, I’m cheating again. By now we all know the history here. We are excited for the playoffs to start and they get started Saturday with the least appealing of the four match-ups.

Eight teams will play on Wild Card Weekend and it’s likely that one of them will be dealing with turmoil at the QB spot thanks to an injury or a benching. For 15 weeks I looked forward to a Raiders playoff game. Then Derek Carr was injured and Matt McGloin happened.

This game will be Bengals at Texans, Chiefs at Titans, Lions at Bucs or some other seemingly harmless match-up. There’s no way for us to know. It might not even be a bad game, but people will make jokes we’ll have daytime Jon Gruden pumping us up about somebody’s backup quarterback.

