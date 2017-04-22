10-man Hull earns big win over Watford

Hull City secured a 2-0 victory over Watford at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The opening half hour was a cagey affair in which neither side could muster a noteworthy attack. When Oumar Niasse was shown a red card for a dangerous challenge, it looked as if it would be a long afternoon for Hull.

Indeed, Watford immediately began to take control, increasing the pressure as the halftime whistle drew closer. Miguel Angel Britos had the best chances, twice steering headers wide of the mark from corners.

After the restart, Watford lacked the energy they had shown in the first period, and were made to pay for taking their foot off the gas when Lazar Markovic put Hull ahead with a powerful header. Watford immediately crumbled, and the game was put to bed when Sam Cluclas netted minutes later with a spectacular volley from 30 yards.

A concerning result for Watford, given their numerical advantage, but the second-half performance will be even more worrying for Walter Mazzarri. Nevertheless, an important three points for the Tigers, which lifts them out of the bottom three.