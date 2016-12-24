10 great Christmas names from baseball's past and present

Christmas time is here, which means ’tis the season to check our phones for the latest news and rumors in between opening gifts with relatives instead of during breaks at work.
Seriously though, put those phones away (well, once you’re done reading this) because ’tis the season to spend time with family, spread holiday cheer and to reminisce about Christmases past. And then, when you get bored, to reminisce about baseball’s best Christmas names, past and present
And trust us, you will get this bored.
There are more Christmas names than you probably think in baseball’s past, and several others that just need a slight tweak to find their Christmas spirit. We certainly have our favorites. But we’ll let you decide who has the best as we present this list of 10 great Christmas names.
Steve Christmas
If you blinked you probably missed the career of baseball’s only man named Christmas. The former catcher had a cup of coffee (or a glass of milk and cookies) in the three different seasons (1983, 1984 and 1986) for three different teams (Reds, White Sox and Cubs), amassing a total of 39 plate appearances. Christmas produced six hits, including a single on Sept. 19, 1984. More importantly, he made sure Christmas would always have a place in baseball’s history books.
Al Clauss
If there’s a baseball player best suited to play Santa Claus, it’s probably the guy who shares his last name. Albert Stanley Clauss was a left-handed pitcher who appeared in five games for the Detroit Tigers in 1913. He may have lasted longer if he wasn’t so giving. Over 13 1/3 career innings, he allowed 11 hits and 12 walks while striking out only one batter.
Jamey Carroll
Christmas carolers are another staple of the holiday season. Aiming to spread holiday cheer, carolers are always on the move looking to provide a moment or two of happiness before moving on to the next house. The same can be said for baseball utility men, of which Jamey Carroll was among the best for nearly 12 years. Carroll played for six different teams over that span while spending time at every position but catcher and first base. That’s something to sing about.
Pedro Feliz
Speaking of singing, it’s not really Christmas until you sing-along to Feliz Navidad. You’re also lying to yourself if you didn’t get that stuck in your head when you saw or heard Pedro Feliz’s name for the first time in awhile. It’s a Christmas classic.
J.T. Snow
Christmas is always better when there’s snow on the ground. At least when you’re a kid and you’re not responsible for cleaning the car or shoveling the sidewalk. As far as baseball managers were concerned, it was always better when Snow was playing first base, scooping up and shoveling in errant throws from everywhere on the diamond. The six-time Gold Glove winner was as good as they come on defense, and at saving children from certain disaster.
Milton Bradley
Where does this fit in the Christmas theme? Check your closet or your storage boxes. If you didn’t receive at least two games manufactured by Milton Bradley (now Hasbro) for Christmas, then you missed out. As for the baseball player, he’ll mostly be remembered for his volatile personality on and off the field. He made baseball’s naughty list more than once, but still managed to last 12 seasons.
Cupid Childs
He’s a little before our time. OK, he’s actually a long ways before our time. Cupid Childs debuted for the Philadelphia Quakers in 1888 and retired in 1901 after two seasons with the Chicago Orphans. In between, he appeared in 1,457 games, collected 1,721 hits drew 991 walks compared to 228 strikeouts, and stole 269, all while fans yelled “On Cupid.” Or so we hope.
Felix Pie
The name is actually pronounced PEE-ay, but the letters spell everyone’s favorite holiday desert. Pie, the player, was a highly regarded prospect for the Chicago Cubs at this time 10 years ago. Unfortunately, he failed to live up to the hype, posting only one decent season among his six in the majors. That actually came with Baltimore in 2010. He last appeared with Pittsburgh in 2013, finished his career with 244 hits and 237 strikeouts.
Jon Garland
The former pitcher enjoyed a decorated (see what we did there?) career with the White Sox, Angels, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Padres and Rockies. His accomplishments included 136 career wins, six shutouts, one All-Star selection and one World Series championship with the 2005 White Sox.
Matt Holliday
Why acknowledge just Christmas when you can acknowledge and celebrate every holiday in one wonderful name? Matt Holliday not only has the most well-rounded holiday name, he’s also arguably the best player on the list as he enters his 14th season with a .303 career average and 295 career home runs. No wonder the Yankees are giving him $13M at age 36.
Honorable Mentions:
• Dick Pole (Please, contain yourselves)
• Rob Deer
• Angel Pagan
• Noel Arguellas
• Mike Winters (The former umpire has a seasonal name and a memorable history with Milton Bradley)
If we missed one of your favorites, feel free to send’em our way.
– – – – – – –
Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!
