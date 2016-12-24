10 great Christmas names from baseball's past and present

Christmas time is here, which means ’tis the season to check our phones for the latest news and rumors in between opening gifts with relatives instead of during breaks at work.

Seriously though, put those phones away (well, once you’re done reading this) because ’tis the season to spend time with family, spread holiday cheer and to reminisce about Christmases past. And then, when you get bored, to reminisce about baseball’s best Christmas names, past and present

And trust us, you will get this bored.

There are more Christmas names than you probably think in baseball’s past, and several others that just need a slight tweak to find their Christmas spirit. We certainly have our favorites. But we’ll let you decide who has the best as we present this list of 10 great Christmas names.

Steve Christmas

View photos Steve Christmas. More

If you blinked you probably missed the career of baseball’s only man named Christmas. The former catcher had a cup of coffee (or a glass of milk and cookies) in the three different seasons (1983, 1984 and 1986) for three different teams (Reds, White Sox and Cubs), amassing a total of 39 plate appearances. Christmas produced six hits, including a single on Sept. 19, 1984. More importantly, he made sure Christmas would always have a place in baseball’s history books.

Al Clauss

If there’s a baseball player best suited to play Santa Claus, it’s probably the guy who shares his last name. Albert Stanley Clauss was a left-handed pitcher who appeared in five games for the Detroit Tigers in 1913. He may have lasted longer if he wasn’t so giving. Over 13 1/3 career innings, he allowed 11 hits and 12 walks while striking out only one batter.

Jamey Carroll

View photos Jamey Carroll More

Christmas carolers are another staple of the holiday season. Aiming to spread holiday cheer, carolers are always on the move looking to provide a moment or two of happiness before moving on to the next house. The same can be said for baseball utility men, of which Jamey Carroll was among the best for nearly 12 years. Carroll played for six different teams over that span while spending time at every position but catcher and first base. That’s something to sing about.

Pedro Feliz

View photos Pedro Feliz More

Speaking of singing, it’s not really Christmas until you sing-along to Feliz Navidad. You’re also lying to yourself if you didn’t get that stuck in your head when you saw or heard Pedro Feliz’s name for the first time in awhile. It’s a Christmas classic.

J.T. Snow

View photos J.T. Snow More

