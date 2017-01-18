Ricky Rubio has left the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons and will miss at least the next game on Sunday against Denver.
On Thursday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-101 to wrap up a three-game road trip. The Wolves will return home to face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in what will begin an important home stretch in Minnesota's season.
Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss crossed paths as pros in Minnesota, but they first met as preps in Indianapolis. On Garnett’s Area 21 segment for “Inside the NBA,” Moss discussed his West Virginia glory days, which featured Jason “White Chocolate” Williams as his high school point guard.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|28
|16
|.636
|0.0
|25
|19
|.568
|3.0
|19
|27
|.413
|10.0
|17
|24
|.415
|9.5
|15
|28
|.349
|12.5