Minnesota Timberwolves

5th Northwest
 | 19-29
  • Field Goal %
    46.1 FG%
  • 3-point %
    35.4 3P%
  • Points Scored
    104 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    42.9 RPG
  • The Cheat Sheet1 hour ago

    NBA: The 10 Best Power Forwards to Ever Play the Game

    An NBA power forward is the ultimate goon, and he lays down the law for his teammates. These are the 10 best power forwards of all time.

  • 24 Seconds With J.J. Redick: Garnett's Intensity
    NBA

    24 Seconds With J.J. Redick: Garnett's Intensity

    This weekly series from Clippers.com features a Q&A with Clippers players, coaches, alumni or those somehow tied to the Clippers' organization. The next edition features shooting guard J.J. Redick. LOS ANGELES – Kevin Garnett, now a consultant for the Clippers, returned to the team's training

  • Channing Frye to start tonight for Cavs against Timberwolves
    cleveland.com

    Channing Frye to start tonight for Cavs against Timberwolves

    INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Channing Frye will start for Kevin Love at power forward tonight in the Cavs' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, coach Tyronn Lue said. This will be Frye's third start this season. He is one of only two big men available on Cleveland's roster. Tristan Thompson