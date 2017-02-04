The Timberwolves are facing a myriad of questions following the news that Zach LaVine will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Will LaVine be the same player when he returns? Will he return in time for the start of next season? Do the Timberwolves
An NBA power forward is the ultimate goon, and he lays down the law for his teammates. These are the 10 best power forwards of all time.
The Timberwolves led by as many as 18 points in the first half but gave it all away in short order and ultimately fell by a final score of 107-99. 107 Well, that's two 18-point leads that the Timberwolves have given away this season. The Wolves dominated the early proceedings but struggled from approximately
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|32
|19
|.627
|0.0
|30
|22
|.577
|2.5
|22
|28
|.440
|9.5
|22
|30
|.423
|10.5
|19
|32
|.373
|13.0