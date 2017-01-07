LOS ANGELES — DeAndre Jordan doesn't miss much on the defensive end—not a dribbler attacking the rim, not a cutter looking for a lob and definitely not a Los Angeles Clippers teammate slipping on an assignment. If you let a guy drive by you or don't rotate to Jordan's man when he steps up
Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 Sunday.
Rick Carlisle on the Timberwolves, who are riding a three-game win streak: "This is a team that's getting ready to explode. You can just see the talent. They're very close in a lot of areas. … They're a team on the rise. Their young talent is very good, and the things that Tom [Thibodeau
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|26
|16
|.619
|0.0
|25
|17
|.595
|1.0
|18
|24
|.429
|8.0
|15
|23
|.395
|9.0
|14
|27
|.341
|11.5