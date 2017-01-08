While the 2016-17 season hasn't unfolded in the way the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves had hoped, the two teams at the bottom of the Western Conference still hold on to hope. One has a chance as they meet Monday in Minnesota. "I do believe we can," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle
Asked after the Timberwolves lost to the Washington Wizards on Friday night, 112-105, the Minnesota big man told Locked on Wizards that he supported Wiggins, but wanted to see more consistent play from the young guard.
The Utah Jazz are on the road Saturday night to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves starting at 6 p.m. Follow our live game blog here for all the action and updates from Tribune Jazz reporter Aaron Falk and more
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|23
|16
|.590
|0.0
|22
|16
|.579
|0.5
|16
|23
|.410
|7.0
|14
|23
|.378
|8.0
|11
|26
|.297
|11.0